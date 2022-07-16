Woman's body found with throat slit inside house in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a broad daylight murder, a woman was found dead with her throat slit in her house at Kuta Kahi Lane in Odia Bazar within Lalbag police limits on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as B Gunabati. According to the police complaint filed by her husband B Apparao who works in a printing press, Gunabati was alone inside the house while he had gone to his workplace and their son Rabi was away at his office.

When Apparao returned home for lunch, he found his wife’s throat slit and the body lying on a pool of blood inside the house. On being informed, a team of Lalbag police rushed to the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation.

"We have started probing into the broad daylight murder case. Husband of the deceased woman is being interrogated," said a senior police official.

