Home States Odisha

563 evacuated to safer places in flood-hit Motu

Two ODRAF teams are stationed at Kalimela, one at Motu and another kept on standby

Published: 17th July 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri administration has evacuated 563 people including 328 students from different hostels in Motu to safer places as a measure of precaution in view of the rising water level in the Saveri river. People were given shelter in high schools, bus stands, girl’s hostels, panchayat offices, Anganwadi centres and multipurpose flood shelter centres, district administration sources here said. Collector Vishal Singh told TNIE that even though the water level is decreasing in Bhadrachalam, the Saveri river is swelling as flood water is not being discharged from rivers Sileru and Saveri in absence of any outlets.

“We expect the Saveri water level to come down tomorrow but we are not sure of it,” Singh said adding evacuation of people from low-lying areas in Motu is still on. Singh said, two ODRAF teams have been stationed at Kalimela, one for Motu and other on standby. Additional District Magistrate Maheswar Nayak, Kalimela BDO Umashankar Dalai and Motu tehsildar Durga Prasad Dora visited the low-lying areas under Motu Tehsil and took stock of the situation on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flood Saveri river Water level ODRAF
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp