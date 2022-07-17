563 evacuated to safer places in flood-hit Motu

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri administration has evacuated 563 people including 328 students from different hostels in Motu to safer places as a measure of precaution in view of the rising water level in the Saveri river. People were given shelter in high schools, bus stands, girl’s hostels, panchayat offices, Anganwadi centres and multipurpose flood shelter centres, district administration sources here said. Collector Vishal Singh told TNIE that even though the water level is decreasing in Bhadrachalam, the Saveri river is swelling as flood water is not being discharged from rivers Sileru and Saveri in absence of any outlets. “We expect the Saveri water level to come down tomorrow but we are not sure of it,” Singh said adding evacuation of people from low-lying areas in Motu is still on. Singh said, two ODRAF teams have been stationed at Kalimela, one for Motu and other on standby. Additional District Magistrate Maheswar Nayak, Kalimela BDO Umashankar Dalai and Motu tehsildar Durga Prasad Dora visited the low-lying areas under Motu Tehsil and took stock of the situation on the day.