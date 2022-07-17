Home States Odisha

Carcass of bear killed by Odisha villagers recovered

As they went closer and tried to shoo away the animal, the bear turned violent and attacked Parmeshwar.

Published: 17th July 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Nuapada Forest officials recovered the carcass of a bear aged around 10 years old from Samarsingh village under Lakhna police limits in Komna block. The animal was killed by a mob of villagers after it mauled three persons to death besides injured many on Friday.

The carcass of the bear being carried
by forest officials | Express

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Territorial, Khariar, Sushil Kumar Tripathi said, “The carcass of the bear was found in the forest by our staff late on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The post-mortem of the bear was conducted on Saturday afternoon, following which it was disposed off near the forest.”

“It is unfortunate such an incident took place. However, the deceased will be given a compensation of `  4 lakh each once their post-mortem reports are received,” Tripathi said. But, no action has been taken against the villagers and the death of the animal has been registered as a UD case, he added.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday in Luhakena, around 2 km from Samarsingh village. The three persons mauled to death by the bear were identified as Ratan Majhi (60), Nakul Majhi (60) and Rabi Rana (35). The bear also injured two others Kuna Majhi (25) and Parmeshwar Majhi (62).  

According to reports, on Friday afternoon, the deceased Ratan Majhi had been to the forest to collect firewood when he came across the bear which was wandering there. While the bear first mauled him to death, in the evening, a few villagers including Nakul Majhi, Rabi Rana and Parmeshwar Majhi went to look for him and found that the bear was walking around Ratan’s dead body.

As they went closer and tried to shoo away the animal, the bear turned violent and attacked Parmeshwar. Though he sustained injuries, he climbed up to a nearby tree. Hearing screams, a group of villagers reached the forest and the bear turned more violent witnessing the mob. When it tried to attack, villagers retaliated and killed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bear carcass Nuapada
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp