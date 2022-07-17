Hirakud Dam Reservoir to release first flood water on July 18

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the water level rising at Hirakud Dam Reservoir following continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the dam authorities have decided to release the first flood water this season on July 18. Notice in this regard has been issued for the information of the people residing downstream of Hirakud Dam, urging them to remain alert while going into the tributaries.

“The first flood water of the year will be released from the dam at 11 am on July 18 and as a result, the water level of the distributaries of the Mahanadi will increase,” the notice read. Chief Engineer, Upper Mahanadi Basin, Ananda Chandra Sahu said, the reservoir water level has increased due to good rainfall upstream. As per rule, the water level should be at 605 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft by July 31. “As the water level of the dam has already exceeded the 605 ft before July 31, a decision has been taken to release the first flood water,” he said.

As on 6 pm on Saturday, the water level of Hirakud Dam stood at 609. 41 ft while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,92,121 Cusec and outflow from the dam 35,612 Cusec including 31,067 Cusec to Power Channel, 4,272 Cusec to irrigation.

SAMBALPUR: With the water level rising at Hirakud Dam Reservoir following continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the dam authorities have decided to release the first flood water this season on July 18. Notice in this regard has been issued for the information of the people residing downstream of Hirakud Dam, urging them to remain alert while going into the tributaries. “The first flood water of the year will be released from the dam at 11 am on July 18 and as a result, the water level of the distributaries of the Mahanadi will increase,” the notice read. Chief Engineer, Upper Mahanadi Basin, Ananda Chandra Sahu said, the reservoir water level has increased due to good rainfall upstream. As per rule, the water level should be at 605 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft by July 31. “As the water level of the dam has already exceeded the 605 ft before July 31, a decision has been taken to release the first flood water,” he said. As on 6 pm on Saturday, the water level of Hirakud Dam stood at 609. 41 ft while the inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,92,121 Cusec and outflow from the dam 35,612 Cusec including 31,067 Cusec to Power Channel, 4,272 Cusec to irrigation.