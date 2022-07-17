MCL lauded for meeting India’s energy needs

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Director (Technical), Coal India Limited B Veera Reddy has lauded Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for excellent performance in coal production and contributing a major chunk to the country’s energy needs.

Reddy, on a two-day tour to MCL on Friday, visited coal mining projects and upcoming infrastructure projects under Ib Valley coalfields in Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha. He also chaired a review meeting with Chairman and Managing Director, MCL OP Singh. He appreciated consistent performance by MCL despite various challenges.

“I congratulate on your excellent teamwork and ensuring scaled up coal production and enhanced despatches to meet the growing energy demands of the nation,” he said. Emphasising the need to innovate in equipment and processes in business operations, Reddy added that there was a need to introduce new machines and innovative techniques to improve productivity of underground operations. He encouraged MCL to further improve departmental equipment utilisation up to 80 pc capacity.

