Rs 30 lakh in fraudsters’ accounts frozen in Cuttack 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack UPD has been able to recover Rs 6,06,878 from cyber fraudsters and refunded the money to the victims during the last six months due to timely action by the Cyber police station.

Similarly, with the efforts of the cyber police an amount of Rs 30 lakh too has been frozen from the accounts of cyber fraudsters during the same period, said DCP Pinak Mishra after reviewing the crime meeting of Cuttack UPD.

Speaking about enforcement activities carried out by Cuttack UPD during the last two months, Mishra said while 115 excise cases have been detected with the seizure of 1583 bottles of Aska-40, 1437 litres of ID liquor, 242 bottles of F.L and arrest of 77 accused persons, 6 cases have been registered under NDPS Act with the seizure of 26 kg 480 grams of ganja, 20 grams brown sugar and arrest of 6 accused persons. ​

