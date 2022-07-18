Droupadi Murmu’s native Mayurbhanj in prayer ahead of Presidential election

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of tribal villagers on Sunday morning thronged Jahiresthan, a shrine located half a kilometre from Uparbeda. In their colourful tribal attires, they paid obeisance to their God, seeking blessings for their very own Droupadi Murmu. The prayer rituals continued for hours even as many of them observed a day-long fast.

Far away from the political buzz of New Delhi, Murmu’s parental village in Odisha is resonating with a bevy of activities ahead of the Presidential election on Monday.

Bada Tudu, the naika - tribal priest of the shrine at Uparbeda - said he along with his three assistants Chaitanya Tudu, Bhagbat Tudu and Ananta Tudu were on fast since the morning.

“We are very happy that a woman from the tribal community and remote village in Mayurbhanj will be President. There is no word to thank the NDA for choosing a simple and educated lady for the India’s highest constitutional post,” said Bada Tudu.

Elected, which is now a certainty, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to become country’s President.

Diku Tudu, a resident of Uparabeda said people of the village did not sleep well when her name was announced.

“Any corner of the district you go to, be it a betel shop, ‘handia bhati’ (country brew unit), market place, club or festivals observed by the tribal communities, she is at the heart of the discussion,” he said and recalled how tribals have been celebrating with dance, music and feasts ever since her name was declared.

Jamuna Hembram, sarpanch of Uparabeda gram panchayat said that she was happy as NDA chose daughter of her village.Across Mayurbhanj, Murmu’s home district, more such scenes played out all through the day.

At Rairangpur, Bahalda and Badampahar, locals thronged the temples to offering puja. In Badampahar, a temple Murmu built with her Local Area Development Fund while she was Rairangpur MLA, saw people offer puja and hold rituals all day long.

The Jagannath temple at Rairangpur also saw ‘bhog’ being offered for Murmu by BJP party workers as well as locals.

