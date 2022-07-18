Odisha to get EV, drone-making units

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has roped in Bhubaneswar-based Skyy Rider Electric Pvt Ltd to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit at the government polytechnic here. The polytechnic has inked a pact with Skyy Rider and the collaboration will help enable the EV eco-system and provide the necessary facilities to produce more than 16 categories of vehicles.

CEO of Skyy Rider Electric Nihar Ranjan Panda said the company intends to produce electric vehicles for commercial, medical and public utility use. Every year, the plant will generate employment for hundreds of people, he said.

The government has also collaborated with another State-based startup Aero Rovers, which aims at revolutionising the drone industry by manufacturing low-cost, robust industrial drones in association with the government polytechnic, Bhubaneswar. The partnership will cater to the various needs of drones in industrial, agriculture, surveillance and commercial applications. Aero Rovers will set up a drone manufacturing and pilot training unit and also provide hands-on technical knowledge to students of the polytechnic.

“We will also work together to impart training to students of other educational institutions to develop technical skills and make them job ready, which will ultimately generate employment,” said CEO of Aero Rovers Jajati Mohanty.

Besides, a skill development centre will also come up in collaboration with Skyy Rider Institutions Pvt Ltd. The proposed centre will deliver more than 80 different skill development programmes in the field of automotive, electric vehicle and software development, industrial robotics, drones and mechatronics to generate more than 10,000 jobs annually.

The centre will draw students from across the country for a variety of courses and raise Odisha’s profile nationally. The agreements were signed by polytechnic Principal Sushant Kumar Patra with CEO of Skyy Rider Institutions Himansu Sekhar Panda, Nihar Ranjan Panda and CEO of Aero Rovers Jajati Mohanty. Director DTET Reghu G was present.

