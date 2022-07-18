Odisha's ruling BJD promises maximum votes on presidential polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has completed all preparations to ensure that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets maximum votes from Odisha in the election on Monday. All the BJD MLAs were given a short training on how to vote in the Presidential election in Assembly so that not a single vote is rejected.

All the MLAs have been asked to assemble in the Assembly and not leave the headquarters. Similarly, MPs from Odisha have been asked to report to the BJD office in the Parliament house for training on voting before the proceedings to cast their votes.

Government chief whip Prashant Muduli announced that all the party MLAs have been asked to vote for Murmu. “It is a proud moment for us. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed us to support the daughter of Odisha. We are ensuring full support from BJD,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine Congress MLAs are under scanner after the BJD took a proactive stand with teams from the party visiting their residence in the Capital city soliciting votes for Murmu. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak discussed the issue with party MLAs after he returned from New Delhi.

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has completed all preparations to ensure that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets maximum votes from Odisha in the election on Monday. All the BJD MLAs were given a short training on how to vote in the Presidential election in Assembly so that not a single vote is rejected. All the MLAs have been asked to assemble in the Assembly and not leave the headquarters. Similarly, MPs from Odisha have been asked to report to the BJD office in the Parliament house for training on voting before the proceedings to cast their votes. Government chief whip Prashant Muduli announced that all the party MLAs have been asked to vote for Murmu. “It is a proud moment for us. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed us to support the daughter of Odisha. We are ensuring full support from BJD,” he said. Meanwhile, nine Congress MLAs are under scanner after the BJD took a proactive stand with teams from the party visiting their residence in the Capital city soliciting votes for Murmu. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak discussed the issue with party MLAs after he returned from New Delhi.