Home States Odisha

19 sarpanchs submit memo to CM Patnaik against BDO

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, the Panchayat chiefs alleged that the BDO is not clearing the bills for months together thereby creating problems for the implementation of schemes in panchayats.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Alleging lack of will of the Malkangiri Block Development Officer to carry out development works under Malkangiri panchayat samiti limits, 19 sarpanches have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, and handed over to the Collector Vishal Singh on Monday, the Panchayat chiefs alleged that the BDO Ajay Kumar Pradhan has directed the Panchayat Executive Officers to confine the palli sabha and gram sabha meetings to pen and paper even without conducting meetings attended by PRI members.

This apart, the BDO is not clearing the bills for months together thereby creating problems for the implementation of schemes in panchyats, the sarpanches alleged. Singh said he has asked the DRDA Project Director to probe into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Development Works Malkangiri Block Development memorandum
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp