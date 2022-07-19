19 sarpanchs submit memo to CM Patnaik against BDO

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Alleging lack of will of the Malkangiri Block Development Officer to carry out development works under Malkangiri panchayat samiti limits, 19 sarpanches have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, and handed over to the Collector Vishal Singh on Monday, the Panchayat chiefs alleged that the BDO Ajay Kumar Pradhan has directed the Panchayat Executive Officers to confine the palli sabha and gram sabha meetings to pen and paper even without conducting meetings attended by PRI members.

This apart, the BDO is not clearing the bills for months together thereby creating problems for the implementation of schemes in panchyats, the sarpanches alleged. Singh said he has asked the DRDA Project Director to probe into the matter.

