Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar-based ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida passes away at Guwahati

A native of Bhagabanpur village in Jajpur district, Dr Parida was conferred with Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of Science and Technology in 2014.

Published: 19th July 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Ajay Parida, Indian biologist

Dr Ajay Parida, Indian biologist

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director of Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life sciences (ILS) Dr Ajay Parida passed
away at Guwahati in Assam early on Tuesday. He was 58.

Official sources said Dr Parida had gone to Guwahati on Monday to attend a conference. He is learnt to have suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

A native of Bhagabanpur village in Jajpur district, Dr Parida was conferred with Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of Science and Technology in 2014.

Known for his contributions in the fields of agriculture, plant molecular biology and biotechnology, he had served as the Executive Director of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai during 2009-2016.

In 2017, he joined ILS, now a part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), jointly initiated by the Ministry of Health and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to monitor the genomic variations in coronavirus.

Dr Parida’s research focused on developing climate resilient crop varieties with abiotic stress tolerance. He had made a significant contribution in identifying stress tolerant genes specifically for salt and drought stress using mangroves.

He had implemented a number of developmental projects that aimed at evolving models for sustainable development in fragile coastal and dry land regions through identification of low water requiring genotypes, effective management of water resources and sound agriculture practice.

An alumnus of Utkal University, he had done PhD from Delhi University and Post-Doctoral Research from the University of Wales, UK, University of Naples, Italy and International Rice Research Institute, Philippines.

He is survived by his wife and only son. His body will be flown to Bhubaneswar after postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Life sciences Ajay Parida Biologist Death
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp