Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Kalinga Nagar in a serious condition.

Published: 19th July 2022 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

JAJPUR: A minor girl suffered critical injuries after jumping off the roof of a school building in Odisha's Jajpur district in a bid to escape rape attempt by five men, police said on Monday.

The five accused, who had earlier advised her and her brother to take shelter in the school as it was raining heavily, were detained.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night when the girl, a resident of Keonjhar district, along with her brother was on her way to her sister's place in Sukinda Chromite valley.

When they alighted from a bus, there was heavy rain in the area and a group of men suggested that they stay the night at the school building and go to their destination when the rain stops.

They accepted their suggestion and took shelter there.

However, the five men returned late in the night, beat up the brother and chased him away.

When they tried to rape the girl, she ran to the roof of the school building and jumped from there critically injuring herself, police said.

Hearing her brother's scream for help, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Police personnel reached the village, rescued the girl and admitted her to the hospital.

"Based on the statement of the victim's brother, all five people have been detained. Interrogation is underway," said P B Rout, IIC of Kalinga Nagar police station.

TAGS
violence against women sexual harassment POCSO child sexual abuse Odisha
