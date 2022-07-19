Home States Odisha

Headmaster suspended for engaging students in school construction work in Jaipur

The matter came to light after photos of students engaged in preparing the school floor and the headmaster supervising the works sitting on a chair surfaced on social media last week.

Published: 19th July 2022

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The headmaster of a government-run upper primary school in Jajpur’s Barachana block was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly engaging students in construction works. The suspended teacher was identified as Pramod Kumar Das, headmaster of Bahadur Nagar Upgraded Upper Primary school, Charinangal.

“Pramod Kumar Das, headmaster of Bahadur Nagar upper primary school is placed under suspension with immediate effect for pending drawl of departmental proceedings for negligence in government duties and misuse of power,” said the order of the district education officer (DEO), Jajpur. During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Das will be at Charinangal government high school.

Sources said Das had allegedly engaged some students in construction works during school hours. The matter came to light after photos of students engaged in preparing the school floor and the headmaster supervising the works sitting on a chair surfaced on social media last week.

After the photos went viral, Jajpur DEO Ranjan Kumar Giri asked an additional block education officer of Barachana Sarat Sahoo to investigate the incident and submit a report. Based on the inquiry report, the DEO suspended Das. Terming the act of the school headmaster as illegal, the DEO said students cannot be engaged in any work other than studies in school. He said enough funds have been granted for construction of the school building.

