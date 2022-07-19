Home States Odisha

Odisha government to soon organise 'Mathematics Mela' for students under Mo School Abhiyan

The State government will soon organise a ‘Mathematics Mela’ for students of high school and upper primary schools to develop interest among the students for the subject.

By Express News Service

The Mo School Abhiyan has collaborated with Institute of Mathematics and Applications, Bhubaneswar for this purpose, said officials of the School and Mass Education (SME) department after the 35th executive council meeting of Mo School campaign chaired by SME secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

Officials said the collaboration will also help in the skill development of the mathematics teachers in schools. Decision has also been taken to organise mobile science exhibitions for the students in near future.

The Mo School Abhiyan has collaborated with the Odisha Bigyan Academy and Regional Science Centre for this purpose to develop scientific temperament among students and teachers. Officials said scientific workshops and training sessions are also being conducted for the students and teaches in regular intervals.

The meeting emphasised on the infrastructural development of schools under Mo School Abhiyan. Proposals worth Rs 131.73 crore from 26 districts were approved by the council in the meeting to take up infrastructure development of 1,557 primary, upper primary and high schools.

Officials said 10,672 alumni have joined hands with Mo School Abhiyan and have contributed Rs 5.06 crore within a month for the development of their alma mater. Besides, Mo School Abhiyan has received grants worth Rs 38.85 crore from various CSR funds.

