Odisha Assembly sees noisy scenes over GST on puffed, flattened rice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes over Centre's decision to levy 5 per cent GST on puffed rice (mudhi), flattened rice (chuda) and several other items consumed by the poor.As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress members rushed to the well protesting the decision.

Raising the issue, Congress member Suresh Kumar Routray demanded that the State government should bear the burden to spare the poor people from its effect as price of puffed rice and flattened rice will increase. Making a statement in response, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the State government cannot do anything about imposition of GST.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes over Centre's decision to levy 5 per cent GST on puffed rice (mudhi), flattened rice (chuda) and several other items consumed by the poor.As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress members rushed to the well protesting the decision. Raising the issue, Congress member Suresh Kumar Routray demanded that the State government should bear the burden to spare the poor people from its effect as price of puffed rice and flattened rice will increase. Making a statement in response, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the State government cannot do anything about imposition of GST.