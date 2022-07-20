Home States Odisha

Odisha: One more COVID-19 death takes toll to four in fourth wave

The State reported 945 new infections from 28 districts as against 816 cases on Monday pushing the total number of active cases to 6,316.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Deaths

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha taking the death toll to four in the fourth wave of the pandemic. New cases and test positivity rate also rose marginally in the last 24 hours.

The Health department bulletin said a 44-year-old old woman of Puri district who was also suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) and peptic ulcer fell to coronavirus while undergoing treatment. With this, the cumulative fatality count touched 9,130.

The State reported 945 new infections from 28 districts as against 816 cases on Monday pushing the total number of active cases to 6,316. Of the fresh cases, 110 cases were from the 0-18 years age group. While 392 are local contact cases, 553 have been detected from quarantine.

Khurda district topped the tally with 371 cases, followed by Sundargarh (103), Cuttack (75), Sambalpur (53), Sonepur (37), Mayurbhanj (32), Nayagarh (27) and Puri (20).  The overall TPR soared to 5.28 per cent (pc) as testing dipped to 17,906 from 19,409 a couple of days ago. The TPR was 10 pc or above in four districts and over 5 pc in five districts. The positivity rate was the highest 18.05 pc in Sonepur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp