Odisha: One more COVID-19 death takes toll to four in fourth wave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha taking the death toll to four in the fourth wave of the pandemic. New cases and test positivity rate also rose marginally in the last 24 hours.

The Health department bulletin said a 44-year-old old woman of Puri district who was also suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) and peptic ulcer fell to coronavirus while undergoing treatment. With this, the cumulative fatality count touched 9,130.

The State reported 945 new infections from 28 districts as against 816 cases on Monday pushing the total number of active cases to 6,316. Of the fresh cases, 110 cases were from the 0-18 years age group. While 392 are local contact cases, 553 have been detected from quarantine.

Khurda district topped the tally with 371 cases, followed by Sundargarh (103), Cuttack (75), Sambalpur (53), Sonepur (37), Mayurbhanj (32), Nayagarh (27) and Puri (20). The overall TPR soared to 5.28 per cent (pc) as testing dipped to 17,906 from 19,409 a couple of days ago. The TPR was 10 pc or above in four districts and over 5 pc in five districts. The positivity rate was the highest 18.05 pc in Sonepur.

