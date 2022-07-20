Home States Odisha

Odisha government to pilot 'Grain ATM' to dispense PDS ration

The State government has signed several partnership agreements with the World Food Programme (WFP) in 2021.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rice distribution through ration shops (Image for representation)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will soon pilot a project to dispense ration through automated teller machines (ATMs) to beneficiaries covered under national and State food security programmes.

Informing this to the Assembly on Tuesday, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the facility will be introduced in the urban areas of the State in the first phase. Initially, the service will be available in Bhubaneswar, he added.

A special code card will be provided to the beneficiaries to avail the service. The ATM will be equipped with a biometric system having a touch screen, where the beneficiary will have to enter the Aadhaar or ration card number.

On biometric authentication, foodgrain prescribed by the government to the beneficiaries will be provided through the machines. Majority of the beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Programme (SFSP) are provided rice.

The State government has signed several partnership agreements with the World Food Programme (WFP) in 2021. Transformation of the public distribution system and paddy procurement, grain ATM and smart mobile storage units are some of the projects to be taken up under the agreement.

The country’s first 'Grain ATM' was set up in Gurugram, Haryana last year. This machine has been installed under the World Food Programme and it is called the 'Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine'. Uttarakhand government has also introduced the Grain ATM.

HOW IT WORKS

  • ATM will have a biometric system

  • Beneficiary has to enter his/her Aadhaar or ration card number

  • Once authenticated, grains will be provided through ATM

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS ration Grain ATM Odisha government Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp