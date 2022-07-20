Odisha minister Niranjan Pujari, Collector differ over cholera situation in Kashipur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Outbreak of cholera in Kashipur block of Rayagada cropped up in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Congress raising the contradictory reports of the district administration and Parliamentary Affairs minister Niranjan Pujari in this regard. Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra targeted the State government for its failure to control the disease in the block. Mishra said that while the district administration has confirmed an outbreak of cholera in the block, the Minister who made a statement in the house on Monday has a different opinion. He had stated diarrhoea outbreak in the area.