Students in Odisha's Kendrapara stage protest over stop on Mid-Day Meal since four months

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: School children of a primary school at Gharabhanjakolha village under Rajkanika block in Kendrapara, on Tuesday, launched an indefinite protest against school authorities and locked the school gate for allegedly stopping Mid-Day Meal (MDM) for the last four months.

Parents too participated in the protest in front of the school. Parents and children raised slogans against the officials for stopping MDM for around 120 students of the school. "Why should our children be deprived of food that is mandated under MDM?" questioned Santilata Rout, mother of a student.

The parents alleged that despite complaints to the headmaster and block education officer, no step was taken to provide MDM to the students. "Since there was no other way, we had to take the protest route and this will continue till the demand is met," said Manasi Ray, another parent.

Contacted, headmaster Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi said, "Rice supplied by the government to the school under MDM scheme was not fit for consumption. Stored rice has been attacked by pests which is why we stopped providing mid-day meals to the children for the last four months."

District Education Officer Sanjeeb Singh said, "I have directed the block education officer to submit a report after visiting the school. Steps are being taken to supply good quality rice as soon as possible."

Expressing anguish over the state of affairs, retired headmaster of a school Basudev Das said, it is unfortunate that rice meant for children could be of bad quality. "MDM was aimed to attract children to school and improve their nutrition levels. It is high time, good quality food is provisioned for schools under MDM school," he said.

