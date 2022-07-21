Andhra Pradesh IAS officer visits Odisha's Kotia, interacts with villagers

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: After formation of new district Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh, its Collector Nishant Kumar along with other officials visited the disputed villages of Kotia on Wednesday.

Sources said the Collector's visit reportedly on the instructions of the deputy chief minister was to establish administrative one-upmanship. During the visit, the Collector met the locals of Neridivalsa and Tadiwalsa and discussed welfare programmes like Jagan Todu, Amadi, Jagan Ashra and MGNREGS.

He inquired about the status of distribution of Forest Land Record of Rights, total beneficiaries and pending RoRs besides reviewing the functioning of anganwadi centres. Promising to set up a mobile network system in bordering areas, the collector asked about the vacancies in different government posts from AP volunteers.

The collector was accompanied by Mandal Development Officer (MDO) Parvati, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) B Ramaswamy and Circle Inspector of Police.

After getting to know of the Collector's visit, Koraput district administration deployed a team of police officials along with Magistrate, Pottangi tehsildar and BDO, Sunabeda Sub-Divisional Police officer and sealed the approach roads to Kotia.

Neradivalsa though is situated far away from Kotia, sources said.

KORAPUT: After formation of new district Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh, its Collector Nishant Kumar along with other officials visited the disputed villages of Kotia on Wednesday. Sources said the Collector's visit reportedly on the instructions of the deputy chief minister was to establish administrative one-upmanship. During the visit, the Collector met the locals of Neridivalsa and Tadiwalsa and discussed welfare programmes like Jagan Todu, Amadi, Jagan Ashra and MGNREGS. He inquired about the status of distribution of Forest Land Record of Rights, total beneficiaries and pending RoRs besides reviewing the functioning of anganwadi centres. Promising to set up a mobile network system in bordering areas, the collector asked about the vacancies in different government posts from AP volunteers. The collector was accompanied by Mandal Development Officer (MDO) Parvati, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) B Ramaswamy and Circle Inspector of Police. After getting to know of the Collector's visit, Koraput district administration deployed a team of police officials along with Magistrate, Pottangi tehsildar and BDO, Sunabeda Sub-Divisional Police officer and sealed the approach roads to Kotia. Neradivalsa though is situated far away from Kotia, sources said.