Odisha government working on 'caravan tourism' policy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fascinated by the idea of vacationing at the best destinations of Odisha in a fully-furnished caravan? This may become a reality soon.

In an attempt to revive the tourism sector which has been crippled by two years of COVID-19 pandemic and adding new elements to it, the State government is planning to promote caravan tourism, a relatively new concept in the Indian tourism market.

The Tourism department has plans to promote caravan tourism at the beaches of Pentha, Ramchandi and hill stations like Daringibadi and Deomali hills, among other places in the State. It is currently working on a draft caravan tourism policy, said sources in the special projects section of the department.

A unique concept of holidaying in 'home on wheels', caravan tourism is aimed at the section of tourists who wish not to be bound by hotel bookings and want flexible holidaying options. The vehicles are specially designed for accommodation, travel and leisure.

Currently, States like Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan are offering caravan tourism.

Madhya Pradesh was the first to introduce caravan tourism in India in 2020. Sources added that the department also has plans to promote camping in various districts and Deomali, Mahendragiri and Daringibadi are a part of it. The caravan tourism would align well with camping.

