Home States Odisha

Odisha government working on 'caravan tourism' policy

The Tourism department has plans to promote caravan tourism at the beaches of Pentha, Ramchandi and hill stations like Daringibadi and Deomali hills, among other places in the State.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple, Konark Sun Temple

Sun Temple at Odisha’s Konark. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fascinated by the idea of vacationing at the best destinations of Odisha in a fully-furnished caravan? This may become a reality soon.

In an attempt to revive the tourism sector which has been crippled by two years of COVID-19 pandemic and adding new elements to it, the State government is planning to promote caravan tourism, a relatively new concept in the Indian tourism market.

The Tourism department has plans to promote caravan tourism at the beaches of Pentha, Ramchandi and hill stations like Daringibadi and Deomali hills, among other places in the State. It is currently working on a draft caravan tourism policy, said sources in the special projects section of the department. 

A unique concept of holidaying in 'home on wheels', caravan tourism is aimed at the section of tourists who wish not to be bound by hotel bookings and want flexible holidaying options. The vehicles are specially designed for accommodation, travel and leisure. 

Currently, States like Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan are offering caravan tourism.  

Madhya Pradesh was the first to introduce caravan tourism in India in 2020. Sources added that the department also has plans to promote camping in various districts and Deomali, Mahendragiri and Daringibadi are a part of it. The caravan tourism would align well with camping. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caravan tourism Odiha tourism
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp