Probe starts into tribal student death in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Following the death of a tribal student in the Kadipari Ashram School hostel, the Kandhamal district administration started an inquiry on Tuesday. The school was run by the SC & ST Development Department under Phringia block.

The deceased, Janga Kanhar of Tanjimirika village under Pakari Gram Panchayat, Phringia block, was a student of Class 4. On Sunday, Kanhar and four other students fell ill after which headmaster Sisir Kumar Routray admitted them to the nearby Gochapada primary health centre.

After Kanhar's condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Phulbani district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. The headmaster reported the matter to the Gochapada police station and an unnatural death case was registered. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

"The exact cause of the student’s death could be ascertained only after getting the postmortem report," said District Welfare Officer Simanchal Behera. The investigation was initiated after receiving direction from the Collector, Kandhamal, Ashish Ishwar Patil.

