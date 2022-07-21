Home States Odisha

Probe starts into tribal student death in Odisha's Kandhamal district

Following the death of a tribal student in the Kadipari Ashram School hostel, the district administration started an inquiry on Tuesday.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Following the death of a tribal student in the Kadipari Ashram School hostel, the Kandhamal district administration started an inquiry on Tuesday. The school was run by the SC & ST Development Department under Phringia block.

The deceased, Janga Kanhar of Tanjimirika village under Pakari Gram Panchayat, Phringia block, was a student of Class 4. On Sunday, Kanhar and four other students fell ill after which headmaster Sisir Kumar Routray admitted them to the nearby Gochapada primary health centre.

After Kanhar's condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Phulbani district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. The headmaster reported the matter to the Gochapada police station and an unnatural death case was registered. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

"The exact cause of the student’s death could be ascertained only after getting the postmortem report," said District Welfare Officer Simanchal Behera. The investigation was initiated after receiving direction from the Collector, Kandhamal, Ashish Ishwar Patil. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandhamal district Kadipari Ashram School hostel Tribal student death
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp