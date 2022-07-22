Home States Odisha

Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital performs 105th BMT procedure on relapsed cancer patient

The SCB Medical College and Hospital here achieved a major milestone by performing a complicated bone marrow transplant (BMT) procedure in its Haematology department on Thursday. 

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The SCB Medical College and Hospital here achieved a major milestone by performing a complicated bone marrow transplant (BMT) procedure in its Haematology department on Thursday. The special BMT unit, started in February 2014, conducted its 105th procedure on Ramakanta Pradhan (51), a relapsed blood cancer patient from Vyasanagar in Jajpur district. 

The patient who is diabetic and been taking insulin since 2012, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma (a type of blood cancer) was treated with chemotherapy from six months in 2019.

Unfortunately, the cancer relapsed in August 2021 following which he again went through chemotherapy for three months, the same year. He was being treated at a Bengaluru hospital, which advised BMT as the last resort.

However, the estimated cost of BMT would have been Rs 15-20 lakh, which Pradhan couldn't afford. The Odisha government stepped in and facilitated BMT free of cost at SCB MCH.

Head of the Haematology department Prof. Rabindra Kumar Jena said the patient was evaluated for BMT as per protocol and stem cell was collected and stored in cryo-preservation for eight days this month.

The complicated BMT was done on Thursday at 11 am by a team of experts led by Prof. Jena and comprising of Dr. S Sethy, Dr. RK Nayak, Dr. MM Biswal, Dr. DJ Prusty, Prof. Smita Mohapatra, Prof. MR Pattanaik and Dr. Sarat Kumar Parida. 

SCB MCH is the only State-run hospital in the country to complete 105 BMT procedures. It has achieved the second highest numbers of BMT procedure conducted in the eastern India after Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata.

"The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is committed to provide best of treatment to the people free of cost here.  Free BMT at SCB MCH has come as a boon for blood cancer patients and saved many lives. We have a high record of survival rate than any other hospital in the country," said Prof Jena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College and Hospital BMT unit
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp