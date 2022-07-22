Odisha child rights body asks schools to address ragging concerns

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of allegations of ragging at Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has asked the School and Mass Education besides ST & SC Development departments to ensure safety of children from ragging and bullying in schools under them.

Last week, some junior students of the institute had alleged mental and physical harassment by their seniors. Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the OSCPCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan on Thursday wrote to the departments that educational institutions are custodians of children while they are on their premises.

It is the responsibility of the management, administration of the institution to ensure safety of children from all forms of violence, including ragging and bullying failing which, they must be held accountable, she said.

Citing legal provisions against ragging under Section 23 in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and National Commission for Protection of Children (NCPCR) which state ragging as a punishable offence, she asked the departments to draw plan for monitoring of educational institutions and execute it under the leadership of district magistrates concerned.

Besides, OSCPCR asked schools/higher secondary schools to ensure regular and periodic psychological counselling sessions for every student at regular intervals. Parents and teachers should also be involved in such sessions.

They were also directed to display toll free helplines like Childline 1098, SME department Student Helpline 1800 345 6722, SSD department Student Helpline 1800 345 3040, OSCPCR toll free number 1800 345 4494 and take adequate steps to popularise the use of these numbers among students.

