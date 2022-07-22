Odisha's Mayurbhanj district erupts in joy as President-elect Droupadi Murmu scripts history

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj erupted in joy after NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the Presidential election, results of which were declared on Thursday.

Thousands of people including tribals from various communities gathered in front of Murmu's residence at Mahuldiha in Rairangpur town to celebrate her victory. Clad in colourful traditional attires, men and women danced to the beats of drums and tribal music.

While everyone hugged and greeted each other after announcement of Murmu's victory, a group of tribal women played Holi to express their happiness. Music and songs were belted out through loudspeakers amid distribution of sweets.

Sources said that at least 20 sweet makers were engaged to distribute more than 20,000 laddoos to people.

Murmu's sister in-law Chudamani Tudu, nephew Biranchi and his wife Dulari with their relatives arranged a puja to mark the celebrations. "I am overjoyed at my sister in-law’s victory in the race to the highest constitutional post of the country. She has always been like a mother to me. Her dedication to work for people and the society has brought her this far," said Chudamani.

She further said her family has been flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from friends and relatives after the results of Presidential election was declared.

On the day, a feast was also arranged for more than 10,000 people at Upparbeda, Murmu's parental village in Kusumi block. A tribal priest performed rituals seeking blessings for Murmu. Students of Upparbeda upper primary and high schools too organised cultural events to celebrate the occasion.

BJP MLA of Rairangpur Naba Charan Majhi said it was matter of great pride for Mayurbhanj and the entire State as Murmu has become the only woman from this region and the first tribal to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. "I have never seen celebrations on such a grand scale. Everyone here is happy with Murmu’s achievement," he added.

Sambari Tudu, a local, said for tribal women, Murmu's victory is special. "Murmu is a shining example of women empowerment. I am sure she will continue to work for the betterment of tribals in the country," she added.

Similarly, local BJD leaders and workers including Zilla Parishad president Bharati Hansdah, Baripada municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty and party councilors celebrated the occasion as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had extended support to Murmu.

A rally was taken out from the BJD party office to Biju Patnaik Golei amid distribution of sweets and burning of firecrackers. Workers of both BJP and BJD were seen celebrating Murmu’s victory across the district.

Artists congratulate Droupadi Murmu on victory

Noted artists of Odisha - Sudarsan Pattnaik and PK Mahanandia - congratulated Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India through their artistic creations.

Pattnaik created a sand portrait of Murmu in the backdrop of Raisina Hills on the Puri beach while, Mahanandia drew a sketch of the President. Sweden-based Mahanandia is a resident of Mayurbhanj, the home district of Murmu.

