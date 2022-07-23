After diarrhoea outbreak, health team visits affected Odisha's Koraput villages

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT : With the outbreak of cholera sparking panic across Koraput district, a State health team led by the Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra visited diarrhoea-affected Hatimunda, Dumbaguda and Chatamba villages under Dasmantpur block here on Friday. Along with district-level officials and ground-level workers, the Director reviewed the health condition of local tribals and inspected the sources of drinking water, food habits of the people and state of hygiene in the affected areas.

Medical and block-level staff were directed to carry out proper sanitation drives in the villages along with creating awareness of cleanliness during the rainy season. The Director asked the district health wing to ensure proper food for children by sending them to nutrition rehabilitation centres and also stressed on intake of boiled water.

The health team taking stock of the diarrhoea situation in Dasmantpur | Express

Addressing media persons, Mishra said the condition of local drinking water sources is good and may not have contributed to the diarrhoea outbreak." We examined the water samples and they don't seem to be contaminated. It is possible that people may have got the infection from other sources," he added.

Sources said so far, diarrhoea has affected around 35 persons of which 18 are currently under treatment in various hospitals, besides claiming one life in the two villages.

Meanwhile, five fresh cases were reported from Chatamba and Chikamba villages on the day. The patients have been shifted to Dasmantpur hospital. Joint Director Health Ashok Paikrai, Koraput CDMO Arun Kumar Padhi, epidemiologist Sunita Jena and Dasmanthpur BDO Dambarudhar Mallick accompanied the health team.

