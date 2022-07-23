Home States Odisha

Bengal SSC scam: Arrested minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee has an Ollywood link

Bengali film and TV actress Arpita debuted in the Odia film industry in the year 2008 with the film 'Bande Utkala Janani'.

Published: 23rd July 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Arpita Mukherjee (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ED raids in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board has an Odisha link.

Actress Arpita Mukherjee -- a close associate of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee -- from whose house Rs 20 crore was seized on Friday, has done at least six Odia films within a period of 5 years alongside popular actors before she permanently shifted to Tollywood.

Bengali film and TV actress Arpita debuted in the Odia film industry in the year 2008 with the film 'Bande Utkala Janani'. In the film directed by Suvendu Swain who introduced her to Odia cinema, Arpita was cast as the female lead opposite Siddhanta Mohapatra and Sabyasachi Mishra.

ALSO READ | SSC scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee; opposition attacks Mamata government

While the film did commercially well at the box office, Arpita bagged another lead role in 'Prem Rogi' in 2009. The film was by Ashok Pati. The following year, she did the second female lead role in Debu Patnaik's 'Tora Mora Jodi Sundara', again opposite Sabyasachi. She also did 'Kemiti A Bandhana' which also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sabyasachi and Anu Chaudhury in 2011 and year before that, Arpita starred in  'Mu Kana Ete Kharap' opposite Anubhav Mohanty, who was then the leading male actor in the industry. Her last Odia film was 'Raju Awara'
opposite Akash Dasnayak in 2012.

Along with Odia films, she continued acting in Bengali cinema but after 2011, she shifted to Tollywood as offers from Ollywood dwindled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arpita Mukherjee Partha Chatterjee Bengal SSC scam Ollywood
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp