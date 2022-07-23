CBSE exam results: Bhubaneswar region scores over 90 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 90 per cent students in Bhubaneswar region cleared the Class X Secondary School Examination and Class XII Senior School Certificate Examination 2022, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

Bhubaneswar region, comprising Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, has performed well in the Class X exams board with a pass percentage of 96.46, which is 2.06 per cent more than the national average of 94.40 per cent. It has secured 7th rank among all the 16 regions in terms of overall pass percentage in the secondary school exam.

However, the Bhubaneswar region’s performance in Class XII exam remained relatively low. The pass percentage in Class XII stood at 90.37 against the national average of 92.71 per cent. Bhubaneswar was ranked 13th among all the 16 regions in overall pass percentage in the senior school certificate exam. The pass percentage of the Bhubaneswar region in last year’s Class X and XII Board exams was 99.62 and 99.55 respectively.

Officials said of 1.16 lakh students who appeared for the exams in Class X, a little over 1.12 lakh passed. Similarly, 92,750 students appeared in the Class XII exams and 83,822 passed. Girls outperformed boys in both exams. The pass percentage of girls stood at 97.19 while 95.89 per cent of boys cleared the exams in Class X. Similarly in Class XII, 91.54 per cent of girls cleared the exams, while the pass percentage of boys was 89.45.

CBSE Bhubaneswar Regional Officer K Srinivasan termed the results as satisfactory. “Despite the adverse impact of the pandemic on students and faculties, the pass percentage of the region has remained more than 90 in both Class X and XII,” he said.

