Dhenkanal town in Odisha shut down over NH-55 repair

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Seeking immediate repair and expansion of NH-55 linking Manguli to Angul, lawyers' association and several other entities called for a bandh in protest against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday.

The bandh supporters blocked the railway line at Syamacharanpur, blocking rail traffic on Cuttack-Sambalpur rail line for three hours in the morning along the Dhenkanal route. Similarly, a road blockade was also organised on NH-55 on Dhenkanal bypass, stopping vehicular traffic from Manguli to Angul till 1 pm.

While the bandh supporters locked the NHAI office for the day, Dhenkanal town also witnessed closure of all government offices including banks, shops and various business establishments. Describing it as a peaceful strike, the lawyers' association members said although conveyance along the NH-55 was badly hindered, they had full public support.

The lawyers' association also met Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and presented a memorandum demanding urgent repair of NH-55. They said Sethi assured them of looking into this matter by holding a meeting with Collector of Angul which would be chaired by deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh on Sunday.

SDPO Bikash Kumar Beura said the bandh was peaceful, adding that two platoons of police were deployed to maintain law and order.

