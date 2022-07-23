Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal town in Odisha shut down over NH-55 repair

Lawyers' association calls the protest peaceful, claims full public support

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The bandh supporters blocked the railway line at Syamacharanpur, blocking rail traffic on Cuttack-Sambalpur rail line for three hours.

The bandh supporters blocked the railway line at Syamacharanpur, blocking rail traffic on Cuttack-Sambalpur rail line for three hours.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Seeking immediate repair and expansion of NH-55 linking Manguli to Angul, lawyers' association and several other entities called for a bandh in protest against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday. 

The bandh supporters blocked the railway line at Syamacharanpur, blocking rail traffic on Cuttack-Sambalpur rail line for three hours in the morning along the Dhenkanal route. Similarly, a road blockade was also organised on NH-55 on Dhenkanal bypass, stopping vehicular traffic from Manguli to Angul till 1 pm.

While the bandh supporters locked the NHAI office for the day, Dhenkanal town also witnessed closure of all government offices including banks, shops and various business establishments. Describing it as a peaceful strike, the lawyers' association members said although conveyance along the NH-55 was badly hindered, they had full public support.  

The lawyers' association also met Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and presented a memorandum demanding urgent repair of NH-55. They said Sethi assured them of looking into this matter by holding a meeting with Collector of Angul which would be chaired by deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh on Sunday.
 SDPO Bikash Kumar Beura said the bandh was peaceful, adding that two platoons of police were deployed to maintain law and order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Dhenkanal National Highways Authority of India
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp