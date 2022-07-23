For this neglected Satjharia village in Odisha, makeshift wooden bridge only link

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: If road connectivity is a basic indicator of development, then Satjharia village under Giringkela Gram Panchayat (GP) of Lefripada block here has little to show. A wooden bridge made by the villagers themselves caters to a population of nearly 250 people in two neglected hamlets of the village, located about four km from the Lefripada block headquarters and 30 km from the district headquarters.

Sources said each time the wooden bridge connecting Mundapada and Padiapada with Satjharia gets rotten and collapses due to long use, beleaguered villagers chip in with personal donations and volunteer labour to erect another one. For it is the only shortest way for them. But the local residents allege that this practice has been going on for many years now with the administration never coming to their rescue.

Incidentally, apart from Central and State grants, 29 per cent of the District Mineral Foundation funds are being spent on road connectivity in the district. A few days back, villagers said they again erected another wooden bridge after the previous one collapsed. They had to volunteer as in absence of a temporary bridge, about 35-40 school-going children were being the worst sufferers.

Dilip Sandha, a local youth, said villagers in the recent past had unsuccessfully approached the Lefripdada block office, sarpanch, panchayat Samiti chairperson and also Talsara MLA Bhawani Bhoi as their basic need of a culvert on the ‘nullah’ creating the geographical barrier remains unfulfilled. However, the authorities concerned have not initiated any step in this regard so far, he lamented.

First-time Giringkela Sarpanch Nilamani Majhi, who was elected in February and stays seven km away at Salitikra village, said he has no idea of the Mundapada hamlet or the use of the wooden bridge by the villagers.

Putting the onus on the previous sarpanch Josodha Behera, Majhi said he would ensure the construction of a culvert immediately. Panchayat Samiti Chairman Naresh Pratap Singh said the issue has recently come to his notice and asserted prompt action for a permanent solution.

