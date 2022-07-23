Home States Odisha

Odisha: PEO suspended, village supply assistant dismissed

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

suspension

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The district administration on Friday suspended panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Amlabhatta Harekrishna Bisoi and dismissed from service village supply assistant Basant Sagaria for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the public distribution system in Tentulikhunti block. The duo was accused of depriving 1504 beneficiaries of around 836 quintal PDS rice.

Sources said the matter came to light after many beneficiaries reported the matter to BDO Tentulikhunti last month. BDO Duryodhan Bhoi then formed a nine-member team to probe the allegations and after inquiry, submitted the report to Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra. Departmental action was also initiated against the civil supplies inspector, he said.

