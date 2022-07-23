Padma awardees of Odisha meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Padma awardees of Odisha met newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her at New Delhi on Friday. They are Sabarmatee, Pratibha Ray, Dr Damayanti Besra, Haldar Nag and Daitari Naik.

Pride of Odisha all in one frame.



Padma awardees and tribal icons from Odisha felicitated Smt. Droupadi Murmu today. Smt. Murmu’s win shows the vibrancy of our democracy. This is a matter of great joy and honour for Odisha, especially for those working at the grassroots. pic.twitter.com/MXPxPCAGKT — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a photograph of the Padma awardees with Murmu and wrote 'Pride of Odisha all in one frame'. "Smt. Murmu's win shows the vibrancy of our democracy. This is a matter of great joy and honour for Odisha, especially for those working at the grassroots," he tweeted.

