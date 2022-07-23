Home States Odisha

Padma awardees of Odisha meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Padma awardees of Odisha met newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her at New Delhi on Friday.

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:08 AM

Padma awardees of Odisha with President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Padma awardees of Odisha with President-elect Droupadi Murmu. (Photo| twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Padma awardees of Odisha met newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her at New Delhi on Friday. They are Sabarmatee, Pratibha Ray, Dr Damayanti Besra, Haldar Nag and Daitari Naik.

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a photograph of the Padma awardees with Murmu and wrote 'Pride of Odisha all in one frame'. "Smt. Murmu's win shows the vibrancy of our democracy. This is a matter of great joy and honour for Odisha, especially for those working at the grassroots," he tweeted.

