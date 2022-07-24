COVID-19: Odisha's Sundargarh district grapples with 12 per cent TPR

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district on Saturday was ahead of all districts in Odisha clocking 225 COVID-19 positive cases with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 11.97 percent as the enforcement of rules by the administration continues to remain lackadaisical.

Incidentally, on July 17, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) issued an order making masks and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour mandatory. Still, more than 95 per cent people are seen without masks at Rourkela’s court complex, schools and colleges, government offices, market places, parks, city transit points and public transport system.

Former general secretary of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) Raj Kishore Pradhan said for the court premises, the District Judge had recently issued instruction to follow all guidelines but since there is no action for violation, even people in State government offices remain callous, Pradhan cited.

A senior official in the Health and Family Welfare Department said as all activities are continuing as usual, physical distancing norm has become obsolete. "Though mask provides the most potent protection in crowded place, a majority of the population does not abide by any of the safety norms. This makes everyone vulnerable," he added.

Sundargarh Collector Gavali Parag Harshad said each and every life is precious and appealed to all to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. This will help the administration ensure zero mortality and minimal morbidity.

“After the surge in recent days, enforcement has started and the administration is well-prepared to tackle the current surge too,” the collector stressed. In the last 23 days, the district has added nearly 1,140 active Covid cases.

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district on Saturday was ahead of all districts in Odisha clocking 225 COVID-19 positive cases with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 11.97 percent as the enforcement of rules by the administration continues to remain lackadaisical. Incidentally, on July 17, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) issued an order making masks and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour mandatory. Still, more than 95 per cent people are seen without masks at Rourkela’s court complex, schools and colleges, government offices, market places, parks, city transit points and public transport system. Former general secretary of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) Raj Kishore Pradhan said for the court premises, the District Judge had recently issued instruction to follow all guidelines but since there is no action for violation, even people in State government offices remain callous, Pradhan cited. A senior official in the Health and Family Welfare Department said as all activities are continuing as usual, physical distancing norm has become obsolete. "Though mask provides the most potent protection in crowded place, a majority of the population does not abide by any of the safety norms. This makes everyone vulnerable," he added. Sundargarh Collector Gavali Parag Harshad said each and every life is precious and appealed to all to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. This will help the administration ensure zero mortality and minimal morbidity. “After the surge in recent days, enforcement has started and the administration is well-prepared to tackle the current surge too,” the collector stressed. In the last 23 days, the district has added nearly 1,140 active Covid cases.