Fertiliser scarcity fuels concern amid kharif work in Odisha's Sambalpur district

Published: 24th July 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chemical Fertilisers

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Scarcity of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) has badly hit farmers during the ongoing kharif season in the district. Considered essential for paddy during this stage of cultivation, the farmers in the district alleged they are unable to procure it from anywhere due to large-scale black marketing.

Farmer leader Ashok Pradhan said that DAP is applied by farmers during the transplantation stage of the paddy for nutrition, fertility and proper growth of the plant.

However, surprisingly the fertilizer is not available with dealers. Similarly, the farmers are also not getting adequate quantities of DAP at the cooperative societies.On the other hand, it is available in the open market at a higher price, he added.

Another farmer, Byomkesh Thakur said, "DAP is not available when the farmers require it the most and the delay will affect the produce." Due to scarcity, we are forced to purchase the DAP at a higher price from open market. While the actual price of 50 kg of DAP is Rs 1,350, it is available at 20-30 per cent higher in open market, he further mentioned.

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Tankadhara Sahu refuted any shortage of fertilizer in the district. He said, "The district has a requirement of 12,000 MT of DAP but it received only 6,000 MT in the first phase. However, there are other varieties of complex fertilisers available in the market, which could be applied."

