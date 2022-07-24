Home States Odisha

Government ITI-Cuttack to start five new courses

The Cuttack ITI has so far signed MoUs with 29 industries within the last three years to enhance the skill of the students of different trades.

Government ITI Cuttack.

Government ITI Cuttack. (Photo | iticuttack.in)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Government ITI at Cuttack will introduce five new courses this year to improve employability of students.The courses are technician mechatronics, additive manufacturing, solar technology, autobody repairing and car painting - all of them recognised by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT).

While the technician mechatronics course is of two-year duration, the other four courses are of one year period. And each of the courses will have 20 seats. Students clearing matriculation can apply for the courses.

"Government ITI, Cuttack, is the first industrial training institute of the State to offer the five new courses. We have 19 trades and with the introduction of five new age courses, the total number of trades has increased to 24," said Principal Dr Hrushikesh Mohanty.

Besides, the institution is going to offer three more value added courses on autotronics, drone piloting and technician and e-mobility to make the students industry ready. The curriculums of the three value added courses have been designed and certified by industries which are collaborating with the institute, Mohanty said.

"We are now in industry 4.0 technology which is completely based on automation and digitisation. These three value added courses will enhance students’ skill according to the present need, make them relevant," he added.

The Cuttack ITI has so far signed MoUs with 29 industries within the last three years to enhance the skill of the students of different trades. The three value added courses have been launched with the support of industries like Maruti, ANS India, CadMech and SMC Pneumatis. 

