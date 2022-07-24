Odisha Fire Service flags off advanced rescue tender vehicle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service on Saturday flagged off an advanced rescue tender vehicle to carry out operations during major fire disasters and structural failures/collapses. The vehicle consists of latest equipment and has been specifically designed and procured at a cost of Rs 3.53 crore.

The rescue tender is equipped with fire entry suits, breathing apparatus and illumination equipment to handle incidents of major blaze. Besides, the vehicle is equipped with chemical resistant suits to carry out operations in case there is a gas leakage accident.

Odisha Fire Service officers said the advance rescue tender will be engaged to carry out operations in case there is a structural failure, road/railway accidents and to conduct rescue works in high-rise buildings. The advance rescue tender is equipped with search cameras, life detector devices, thermal imaging cameras, safety jumping cushion, cutting, hydraulic equipment, glass breakers and oxygen cylinders.

"There are 10 lockers in the advance rescue tender to keep all the equipment. The vehicle will be stationed at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) in Bhubaneswar and will be engaged in emergency operations in Khurda, Cuttack districts and other nearby places," said DG (Fire Service) Santosh Kumar Upadhyay.

The vehicle has enhanced the capabilities of the department and trained manpower will now be able to carry out critical operations within a short notice. If the response is successful, such advanced vehicles will be deployed in major fire stations of the State in the coming days, he added.

Upadhyay, Addl DG (Fire Service) Soumya Mishra and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi were present.

