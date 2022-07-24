Shortage of agriculture staff affects farm activities in Odisha's Kalahandi district

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Despite being the leading producer of paddy, cotton and pulses, implementation of various schemes in the central and state sector are adversely affected due to shortage of agriculture officials in Kalahandi district, leaving farmers to fend for themselves.

According to a report of Agriculture department, during current Kharif season, paddy is targeted to cover 1,86,961 hectares (ha), maize 17,109 ha, cereals 2,13,370 ha, pulses 65,196 ha, oilseeds 12,690 ha and cotton 73,440 ha.

However due to large-scale vacancies in posts of block agriculture officer (BAO) and assistant agriculture officers (AAO), field management and monitoring is getting affected. "These officials play a critical role," said farmer representative Dipti Narayan Praharaj, adding, Kalahandi has sanctioned posts of 13 BAOs and 30 AAOs to support the four District Agricultural Officers (DAO).

But before the beginning of the Kharif season there were only nine BAOs and 13 AAOs in the district while one AAO of Koksara block is on deputation to Bhubaneswar since long and another AAO of Thuamul Rampur block on leave.

In such a situation when there is already an acute shortage of officials instead of new postings, unfortunately two BAOs and four AAOs have been transferred recently without anyone being posted in their place, he added.

With a vacancy of 17 AAOs and six BAOs, blocks like Golamunda, Karlamunda, Bhawanipatna, Koksara, Jaipatna and M Rampur are badly affected, Praharaj said, adding, he has taken this to the notice of higher authorities demanding filling up of vacant posts.

Chief district Agriculture officer Pradipta Sahoo said that he has apprised the department about the vacancies.

