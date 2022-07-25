Home States Odisha

Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Odisha

The Judge directed the Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Cuttack for compliance of the order related to compensation to the victim girl.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fast-track adhoc Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Saturday awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to a minor girl, who was a rape victim in 2018. Presiding Judge Gayadhar Panda awarded the compensation keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and the age of the victim at the time of the incident.

The Judge awarded the compensation while convicting 30-year-old Ghana Bangarah, a daily wage earner for raping the minor girl and sentencing him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Ghana. Special Public Prosecutor Biswajit Ray led the prosecution with 12 witnesses and 13 documents including the medical reports.

The Judge directed the Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Cuttack for compliance of the order related to compensation to the victim girl. The compensation shall be paid to the victim by way of a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank which can be withdrawn after she becomes a major, the order specified.

The trial in the case was taken up on the basis of the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother at the Tangi police station in Cuttack district on October 26, 2018 after the village panchayat did not take any action on her complaint. The victim was 12-years-old when the incident occurred on October 19, 2018. Ghana was arrested on October 27, 2018 and has since been in custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Rigorous imprisonment Conviction
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp