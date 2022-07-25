Nine held for gang rape and murder in Odisha's Goudapada village

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Phulbani Sadar police on Sunday arrested nine persons in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Goudapada village.

The accused were identified as Suman Mallick, Sananda Mallick, Biswanath Mallick, Rajendra Mallick, Tukuna Mallick, Lambodar Mallick, Anil Mallick, Bati Behera and Sukru Mallick.

The victim, a 14-year-old student of Class 9 of Dutipada’s Lembubagicha High School, had gone to her friend’s house at Dakangi, 15 days days back but didn’t return home. Two days later, her body was found hanging in a tree near an ITI institute.

After a video of the girl being misbehaved and beaten up surfaced on social media, her family members filed a case of rape and murder with the Sadar police station. After their arrest on Sunday, police produced them before a court and their bail pleas were rejected.

