Odisha Industrial Development Plan 2025 to focus on five sectors: Industries Minister

The Odisha Industrial Development Plan (OIDP)-2025 aims to develop an industrial strategy for five sectors to help set the state on the growth trajectory.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb. (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Industrial Development Plan (OIDP)-2025 aims to develop an industrial strategy for five sectors to help set the state on the growth trajectory. In a written reply in the assembly, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said that the target is to create 30 lakh additional jobs with an investment of Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

The chosen sectors through which the growth trajectory has been targeted to be achieved are agriculture and food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles, downstream and ancillary and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), he added.

The Minister said Rs 151,975 crore has been targeted to be invested in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector with a job potential of four lakh, both direct and indirect, while Rs 19,800 crore will be invested in the food processing and allied sector with job potential of five lakh.  In ESDM and IT/ITes sector, a target has been set to create 4.8 lakh jobs with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore, he added.

