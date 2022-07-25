Odisha: More power loss during lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has claimed that the transmission and distribution loss in the state has marginally decreased after Tata Power took over management of the four distribution companies.

In reply to a question from Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said overall transmission and distribution loss of the state in 2019-20 was 20.65 per cent (pc) which increased to 23.94 pc in 2020-21.

However, the loss level declined to 21.75 pc in 2021-22. Tata Power took over the management of erstwhile CESU (now TPCODL) on June 1, 2020 followed by two more distribution companies TPSODL and TPWODL on January 1, 2021 by purchasing majority share (51%) from the government. TPNODL was the last Discom that went to Tata Power fold on April 1, 2021.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has claimed that the transmission and distribution loss in the state has marginally decreased after Tata Power took over management of the four distribution companies. In reply to a question from Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said overall transmission and distribution loss of the state in 2019-20 was 20.65 per cent (pc) which increased to 23.94 pc in 2020-21. However, the loss level declined to 21.75 pc in 2021-22. Tata Power took over the management of erstwhile CESU (now TPCODL) on June 1, 2020 followed by two more distribution companies TPSODL and TPWODL on January 1, 2021 by purchasing majority share (51%) from the government. TPNODL was the last Discom that went to Tata Power fold on April 1, 2021.