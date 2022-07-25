Home States Odisha

Odisha: More power loss during lockdown

In reply to a question from Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said overall transmission and distribution loss of the state in 2019-20 was 20.65 per cent.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Tata Power arrived at Parbati Das's shop to disconnect her power supply.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has claimed that the transmission and distribution loss in the state has marginally decreased after Tata Power took over management of the four distribution companies.

In reply to a question from Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said overall transmission and distribution loss of the state in 2019-20 was 20.65 per cent (pc) which increased to 23.94 pc in 2020-21.

However, the loss level declined to 21.75 pc in 2021-22. Tata Power took over the management of erstwhile CESU (now TPCODL) on June 1, 2020 followed by two more distribution companies TPSODL and TPWODL on January 1, 2021 by purchasing majority share (51%) from the government. TPNODL was the last Discom that went to Tata Power fold on April 1, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Power Santosh Singh Saluja
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp