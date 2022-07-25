Ten students of Sunamuhin High School hurt in assault by teacher

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The mathematics teacher of Sunamuhin High School at Gopabandhunagar in Basudevpur block has landed in trouble for allegedly assaulting Class VIII students after they failed to answer his questions on Saturday.

A complaint was lodged against the teacher, identified as Kalpataru Mallick, with police by the parents of a student on Sunday. Sources said Mallick reportedly asked questions to students during a class on Saturday. When the children failed to give satisfactory answers, he allegedly assaulted them. At least 10 students sustained injuries. The injured students were taken to Basudevpur hospital and discharged after preliminary treatment.

Following the incident, tension flared up on the school premises as parents demanded strict action against the teacher. OIC of Kasia Marine police station Prafulla Singh said investigation is underway.

