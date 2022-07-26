Home States Odisha

Rehabilitation and Resettlement  norm violated for Jamkani: Sundargarh MLA

MLA Kusum Tete further claimed that land acquisition was partially done without rehabilitation and resettlement of affected villagers with all basic amenities.

Published: 26th July 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete (Photo| EPS)

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete (Centre). (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid preparations by Vedanta Ltd to start operation of Jamkani coal block in Hemgir block, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete flagged certain reservations of project-affected people and sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the matter. In a letter to the CM on Saturday, the BJP MLA alleged that coal block allotment to Vedanta was done in violation of the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act-2013, besides environment norms.

“Land acquisition was done for Bhusan Steel & Power Ltd (BSPL) as per the obsolete Act. A fresh survey is needed to finalise compensation as per the amended LARR Act-2013 to ensure justice to the affected persons,” she stated.

Tete further claimed that land acquisition was partially done without rehabilitation and resettlement of affected villagers with all basic amenities. She demanded holding of fresh Gram Sabha meeting.
A Vedanta spokesperson said Vedanta obtained Jamkhani coal block through auction and all statutory clearances and permissions under the Central and State governments were obtained and transferred as per provisions of the law.

Similarly, Gram Sabha was successfully held and a residential colony set up by previous owner BSPL. The colony comprising 495 housing units now stand transferred to Vedanta Limited on 114 acres of land at Bilei Munda near Garzanjore for the concerned families, she said adding the company is committed to not only refurbishing the existing houses but also to building additional houses and providing facilities that are required for the settlement of villagers.

Around 12 years back, the Jamkani block with 114 million tonne coal reserve was acquired for BSPL. However, the Supreme Court in 2014 cancelled allotment of 218 coal blocks including Jamkani. In 2019 auction, Vedanta bagged the Jamkani coal block.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kusum Tete Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act-2013 Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp