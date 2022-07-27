3 more die in Rayagada, Nuapada as cholera spreads unabated  

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: Even as Odisha government claimed that cholera outbreak is under control, the water-borne disease continued its spread unabated as two more deaths were reported from its epicenter in Rayagada district on Tuesday. If that was not bad enough, outbreak of diarrhoea in Nuadapa claimed one life while over 20 people were hospitalised in Komna block of the western district.

So far, 11 people are reported to have succumbed to cholera in Rayagada alone while official figure stands at eight. Besides, three deaths have been reported from Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts. In five districts where the outbreak has been seen, over 300 people are affected. Sources said, the two deaths were reported in Kashipur block of Rayagada district. Both the deceased belonged to Tikri. However, district officials denied that deaths were caused by cholera.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray said the disease is under control in Kashipur. About 63 patients are undergoing treatment and 20 are on observation. As many as 297 villages are under surveillance, he added.

After Rayagada, the outbreak has now spread its tentacles to Nuapada district where Jatgarh village under Komna block reported a death while over 20 persons were affected on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Laldei Hans, a 70-year-old woman from Jatgarh.

Following the death of the villager, the block officials and medical teams rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Block Development Officer, Komna, Susanta Rana said door-to-door survey was conducted and 28 diarrhoea affected persons were detected. Subsequently, they were given medical attention as per their severity. At least seven patients were also hospitalised, he added. The village has 196 households.

Ten health teams comprising of ASHA, health workers and supervisors have been assigned to monitor 20 families 24x7. “We have already disinfected 21 tube wells in the village,” he added. District Project Manager of NRHM, Dilip Dubey said some patients were admitted to Tarabod primary health centre while critical ones were brought to district headquarters hospital (DHH). Currently, only four patients are still under treatment at DHH and the rest have been sent back home. The situation is stable now, he added

Meanwhile, diarrhoea continued to spread in Dasmantpur block of Koraput as cases rose to 60 in the block leaving the health administration on its toes. Though the cases were reported from Chatamba and Hatimunda villages in first phase, new cases came in from neighboring Mundaguda and Makandamudi villages. Three health teams from Dasmantpur and Koraput and mobile units are camping. In-charge CDMO of Koraput Arun Padhi said the situation in Dasmantpur is under check and only sporadic cases are coming in.

