Orissa High Court’s 75th foundation day celebrated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE 75th foundation day of Orissa High Court was observed on Tuesday. Chief Justice S Muralidhar and other judges garlanded the statue of the first CJ Bira Kishore Ray to kickstart the celebration.

The ‘Promising Lawyer of the Year’ award was given away by the judges to 22 lawyers from across the State. Justice Bira Kishore Ray, the first advocate-general of the new Odisha province was also the first Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court from July 26, 1948. He passed away on July 26, a decade later, on the tenth foundation day of Orissa High Court in 1958.

Established with four judges on July 26, 1948, Orissa High Court now has 21 judges, including the Chief Justice against a sanctioned strength of 33 Judges. Functioning of the court proceedings was shifted to a new seven-storey building adjacent to the old one, since January 2, 2014. On the occasion, judges of the High Court were also present during the function.

