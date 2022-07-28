IDCO team visits proposed International airport site in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A three-member team from IDCO on Wednesday visited the proposed Sri Jagannath Greenfield International airport site at Giral village alongside the Puri-Brahmagiri road to review feasibility. The team also discussed land acquisition with the district administration officials on the day. During the site inspection, it was found that of the 1500 acre land identified by the administration, most of which belongs to government, a part comes under coastal regulatory zone (CRZ). The team advised to choose land beyond the CRZ limits. Places marked for installation of air traffic control tower, runway, hangar, passenger waiting place, parking place and connectivity were reviewed and a map of the area will soon be prepared by the agency entrusted the work of surveying the details, informed Collector Samarth Verma. After compliance of all parameters and green signal from the authority, the project will begin. It is expected to be completed within two years, said Verma. Soon after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct an International airport in Puri, a team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Puri last year.