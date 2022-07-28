Home States Odisha

IDCO team visits proposed International airport site in Puri

A three-member team from IDCO on Wednesday visited the proposed Sri Jagannath Greenfield International airport site at Giral village  alongside the Puri-Brahmagiri road to review feasibility.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PURI:  A three-member team from IDCO on Wednesday visited the proposed Sri Jagannath Greenfield International airport site at Giral village  alongside the Puri-Brahmagiri road to review feasibility. The team also discussed land acquisition with the district administration officials on the day. 

During the site inspection, it was found that of the 1500 acre land identified by the administration, most of which belongs to government, a part comes under coastal regulatory zone (CRZ). The team advised to choose land beyond the CRZ limits.

Places marked for installation of air traffic control tower, runway, hangar, passenger waiting place, parking place and connectivity were reviewed and a map of the area will soon be prepared by the agency entrusted the work of surveying the details, informed Collector Samarth Verma. 

After compliance of all parameters and green signal from the authority,  the project will begin. It is expected to be completed within two years,  said Verma. Soon after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct an International airport in Puri,  a team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Puri last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath Greenfield International airport IDCO Airports Authority of India
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp