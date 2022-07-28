Kashipur’s cholera death toll rises to 13

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the administration’s claims of improving cholera situation, the unofficial death toll rose to 13 in Rayagada’s Kashipur block after two more persons allegedly succumbed to the water-borne disease on Tuesday.

The latest victims are Suni Majhi (56) of Tikiri village and Jhanu Majhi (55) of Sankarada. Both Suni and Jhanu had similar symptoms and died during treatment at home. However, district administration only confirmed the death of Suni due to cholera. Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh said a medical team stationed at Tikiri village was treating Suni. After her condition deteriorated in the morning, she was rushed to the nearby hospital where she succumbed.

The Collector claimed that the cholera situation was improving. The daily caseload has come down. Earlier 70-80 cases were reported on a daily basis but now, the numbers have dropped to 60 per day. The current strain of cholera is highly virulent and a patient needs immediate treatment, she said.

Sources said even after 21 days, cholera continues to spread in Kashipur. The total number of cholera infected persons in the block reached 315 which includes 13 deaths. Over 20 villages in the grip of the water-borne disease are under surveillance of mobile health teams.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) LM Routray put the cholera death toll at nine. He said health teams are distributing halazone tablets and advising villagers to consume boiled water. All possible measures are being taken to contain the spread of the disease.

Over 300 health staff have been pressed into service in the affected areas and at least 297 villages in the block are under surveillance. Nine mobile health teams have been deployed in the affected villages.

On the other hand, the health teams are facing an uphill task to reach affected villages sans motorable roads. A health worker on condition of anonymity said, “We have to cross nullahs which are now filled with rainwater. This is why we are not able to reach the affected areas in time.”

Similarly, despite directive from the Collector, it is difficult to supply safe drinking water in the affected villages due to lack of roads. Health officials claimed to have disinfected tube-wells and other sources of water in villages. But the heavy rain last week has again contaminated the sources of water resulting in unabated spread of the disease, said a member of the health team.

Dysentery claims girl’s life, 5 affected

Berhampur: Dysentery claimed the life of a minor girl and affected five persons in Gobindpur village under Mohana block in Gajapati district on Wednesday. The affected persons including the nine-year-old girl were admitted to Mohana community health centre (CHC) after they suffered from loose motion and vomiting since Tuesday night. The girl succumbed during treatment while others are recovering, said Dr Namita Panda of the CHC. A team of health officials also rushed to the village with ORS packets and medicines. Consumption of contaminated water might be the reason of the disease, Dr Panda added.

