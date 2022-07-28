Home States Odisha

Lawmakers wowed by Odisha’s sports ecosystem

Odisha is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second time at two venues and this is a matter of great pride for the State.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:38 AM

Legislators during their visit to Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha Legislative Assembly led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha on Wednesday visited the existing and upcoming sports infrastructure and high performance centres at Kalinga Sports Complex here.The legislators also watched the India vs Bangladesh match of the ongoing SAFF-U20 Championship.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera welcomed the Speaker and the legislators.  
“It gives us immense pleasure to have Speaker and members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly amongst us here at the Kalinga Stadium. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his vision, sports has been accorded priority status and this has propelled Odisha to be a front-runner as a top sporting destination in India, “ Behera said.

Sports and Youth Services department has been investing in upgrading and developing sports infrastructure, training and coaching and creating opportunities from block to State level, so Odisha players can have representation at the national and international level, he said.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra emphasised on the importance of giving adequate training, coaching, infrastructure, sports science and nutrition to athletes so they can train and transition to High Performance Centres and excel at national and international platforms.

Secretary (5T),  VK Pandian highlighted Chief Minister’s vision to promote sports and to extend all necessary support and take Odisha to the next level. Odisha is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second time at two venues and this is a matter of great pride for the State. The aim is to make the upcoming World Cup a huge success, he said. On behalf of the State government and Sports and Youth Services department, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena thanked the members of the Assembly for taking out time for the visit.

