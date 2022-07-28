Orissa High Court introduces annual award for lawyers at district level

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has decided to institute the ‘Lawyer of the Year’ as an annual award for young district court lawyers “to encourage them to believe in the ethical principles in legal practice”.Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar announced this while presenting ‘Lawyer of the Year’ to 22 young trial court lawyers at a function organised on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the foundation day of the High Court. He expressed happiness that some of the young women lawyers were selected for the award.

The award has been instituted under the ‘Scheme for Promising Lawyer of the Year Award’ to mark the 75th year of the High Court of Orissa. The Chief Justice said “the idea was to identify lawyers committed to staying the entire course of the case till its disposal by participating fully at every stage of the trial”.

The “Scheme for Promising Lawyer of the year Award” was formulated after obtaining views and comments of the Bar associations of the districts.

The lawyers who were felicitated were selected on the basis of their work for the entire calendar year of 2021 after evaluation by the jury consisting of the District Judge, the Chief Judicial Magistrate and three senior members of the Bars from the respective districts, having experience of 20 years or more. The CJ said the award every year will go a long way in encouraging lawyers to adhere to ethical ways in the profession.

