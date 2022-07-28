Over 47000 secure rank in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022 results

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 47,000 students secured ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 published by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Wednesday. Shradharabinda Samantray topped the entrance in MBA, while Ishant Kumar Nayak in MCA. Sachin Nayak in MPharm and Arup Kumar Panda in BPharm.

Besides, Sanjeev Pradhan topped the exam in MTech Civil Engineering, while Pankaj Kumar and Ranjan Mohapatra secured first rank in MTech (Electronics) and MTech (Mechanical) respectively.Announcing the results SDTE Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said a total 47,729 out of 47,761 candidates who had appeared secured ranks.

Around 17,127 students secured rank in LE-Tech while 10,294 students were placed in the merit list for admission to BPharm course. About 8,040 students in MBA and 7,549 in MCA secured ranks in the entrance.Rank cards were issued to the candidates in 23 different engineering and professional courses including 11 M.Tech courses.

OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said candidates who secured ranks will be able to take part in OJEE counselling scheduled to start from August 10 for admission into different technical and professional courses in government and private colleges of the State. The OJEE was conducted between July 4 and July 8 at 61 centres within the State and four outside. A total 57, 898 students had registered for the exam of which 47,761 turned up for the computer-based test.

Meanwhile, the OJEE committee chairman said the special OJEE for admission into vacant B.Tech seats, that had been merged with OJEE main in the previous two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to be conducted towards the end of August or the first week of September. Form fill up process for the test will commence from August 1, he said.

